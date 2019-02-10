Hailey Baldwin has finally revealed how Justin Bieber proposed to her.

Hailey Baldwin reportedly revealed how Justin Bieber proposed and who he asked for permission. Justin Bieber apparently proposed to her in early July 2018. "We were on a trip to the Bahamas and we were alone in a house, just the two of us," Hailey said in the 73 Questions segment of Vogue. She added, "It was very special." She also admitted that "getting engaged" was the "biggest surprise" of her life!

Hailey reportedly also revealed that the "Sorry" singer sought her dad's permission before asking for her hand in marriage! This story keeps getting sweeter.

But the model didn't stop there, she even dished on what her wedding dress will look like. "I can't say much, but I can say it's kind of like an off-white colour," she revealed. Although reportedly Hailey legally married the Biebs in a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018, the couple is now planning the public wedding — A-list guests, table centrepieces and all! The exact date hasn't been pinpointed, as they rescheduled the nuptials for a third time, according to TMZ.

"They have discussed both Halloween and Hailey's birthday [Nov. 22] as times to get married officially," a source exclusively told HollywoodLife.

Apparently, Hailey's 73 Questions interview was conducted before her and Justin's first ever magazine cover as a married couple dropped! Dressed in matrimony white, they graced the front of Vogue, the same outlet that drilled Hailey with the questions. You can check out the video here: