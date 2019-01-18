Is Kendall Jenner not on the guest list for Justin Bieber's wedding to Hailey Baldwin? The couple's save the dates have been sent out for their 2nd wedding ceremony, according to a new report, which claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the guest list!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly getting closer to their second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends! Apparently, the couple initially tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony last September.

It turns out that Kendall is definitely invited to Hailey and Justin's upcoming nuptials, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife exclusively. "Kylie and Kendall have been invited to Justin and Hailey's wedding and at least one has been tapped to be a bridesmaid for the big day. Most anticipate that Kendall is getting that honour but the girls aren't talking much about that part of the wedding. Besides both being invited to the wedding and being very excited to attend that is all they have revealed to close friends so far," the source explained.

One report has claimed Hailey and Justin's wedding will take place on Thursday, February 28, TMZ says otherwise. — They're hearing that the nuptials will happen during the weekend of March 1 (Friday), which also happens to be JB's 25th birthday. Anyway, while certain reports have claimed the couple's nuptials will take place in New York, TMZ reports the ceremony will be held in LA. Why? — Apparently JB and Hailey had planned to say "I do" on the east coast because that's where his family is primarily from. However, the pair reportedly changed their mind at the last second because of the weather and opted for the LA sunshine.