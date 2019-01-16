Can these two get any more adorable? Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin wore matching pink pastel colours in LA, as it's been reported that they will finally hold their official wedding celebration next month.

Couple twinning goals we have to say. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin apparently made sure to coordinate their outfits while heading out. Reportedly the adorable couple was photographed wearing matching pink clothing, with Hailey literally in pink from head to toe. She has dyed her hair the pastel colour and wore matching pink Cotton Citizen Milan tight jogger pants and Milan sweatshirt that showed off her toned legs and tiny waistline. Justin did his part by wearing the exact same shade of the colour with his oversized hoodie and black track pants that had the word "Billy" down the side in bold letters.

It is being reported that the pair has sent out "Save the Date" cards to family and friends for a February 28 formal wedding. Apparently, Justin and Hailey officially became husband and wife on September 13, 2018 when they went to a New York courthouse to get a marriage license and instead had a judge perform the nuptials on the spot. But we have to say that the wedding did not cause the kind of uproar or frenzy that would be expected of Justin Bieber's wedding. Maybe the official wedding would make things more "Official" we guess. No doubt Hailey wants the wedding of her dreams with a gorgeous dress and all the things brides wish for and it appears she's finally going to get it.

Page Six reports that the date has been set though no location was detailed on the cards. It sounds like it's going to be a total blowout affair, complete with dancers performing routines for the guests. The site claims "the wedding party is already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals. Tay James, Bieber's personal DJ, will be providing tunes for the affair."