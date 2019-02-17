Bella Hadid went commando for The Weeknd's birthday celebration. Well, not literally as far as we can tell.

But she did flaunt her figure and bare her cleavage in a camouflage crop top. The theme seemed like it was combat oriented with both the Weeknd and Bella Hadid sporting camouflage print clothes. Bella Hadid paired her crop top with a scintillating mini skirt and we have to say she looked gorgeous. Bella Hadid is a successful model who has even walked for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Bella Hadid sure was pulling off the look. She looked like she was ready to have fun. The couple posted pics on Instagram and they looked adorable together. Reportedly The pair also took to their respective social media accounts to showcase their friends all dancing, drinking and having a blast at the club.

Apparently, the couple initially dated from 2015 to 2016, and the singer went on to have a relationship with Selena Gomez during the year and a half break from Bella.

But apparently, now it seems like the couple is going strong after reigniting their love, with rumours continuing to swirl that a proposal is on the horizon. We hope Bella Hadid doesn't have to go through a break up with the Weeknd again. The pair did look like they were comfortable with each other again and apparently Bella Hadid had claimed that her boyfriend's birthday is her favourite day of the year. Well, it sure looks like they were about to have some fun. You can check out the pics here: