Gigi Hadid showed off her figure in a sultry new spread.

The model went braless under a coat and we have to say she looks amazing. During the shoot for Elle US, she reportedly hit back at critics' claims her famous parents were responsible for her success.

Apparently, the 23-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Hadid and businessman Mohamed Hadid, revealed her cleavage as she went braless in an unbuttoned fuchsia pink blazer.

It is being reported that the blonde beauty, who was making her cover debut for the magazine, drew the eye to her lithe legs in a hot pink wetsuit which she saucily pulled down to showcase her taut abs.

Reportedly In her candid interview. Gigi dismissed these claims, drew attention to her mother's humble background and said her work was to 'honour her parents.'

She said: 'I mean, I understand it. I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege.

'But because my mom was on a TV show [Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not.

'My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honour my parents.'

Apparently, Gigi and sister Bella, have made waves since entering the modelling industry, with Gigi kicking off her fashion career at the tender age of two.

Well we hope Gigi doesn't let the haters bring her down. All we have to say is, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: