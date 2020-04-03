The much-awaited Netflix's series Money Heist season 4 is now streaming in India and the timing of the release is apt as people are in 'house arrest' due to coronavirus outbreak.

The fourth season of 'La casa de papel', Money Heist's Spanish name has eight episodes in total. In India, the episodes were made available at 12.30 pm on April 3.

The season 3 finale of Money Heist finished with a major cliffhanger, with two protagonists lives in risk, retired police detective Raquel Murillo/ Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), and Nairobi (Alba Flores). Now the season 4 is streaming, the fans can binge watch and see how things unfold.

How Season 4 begins?

"La casa de papel: Part 4 begins in chaos: the Professor (Morte) thinks that Lisbon (Ituño) has been executed, Rio (Cortés) and Tokyo (Oliveira) have blown up an army tank, and Nairobi (Jiménez) is struggling between life and death," says Netflix's official synopsis.

The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger, synopsis adds.

The trailer of season 4 was released by Netflix in December but the fans had to wait till April to watch the entire season.

Fourth season also features Esther Acebo, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Pedro Alonso apart from Álvaro Morte as Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Darko Peric as Helsinki, and Itziar Ituño as Raquel.

The first two seasons revolve around a long-standing raid on the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid, in which a group of thieves take hostages as part of their € 2.4 billion print and escape plan.

It includes eight criminals, codenamed after cities, and led from an external location by Professor (Álvaro Morte).

The show was originally produced by Álex Pina and was conceived as a limited series to be shown in two parts. It had 15 episodes of its original season on the Spanish network but looking at the response Netlfix extended the episodes.