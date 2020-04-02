Fans of Netflix's The Witcher are desperately waiting to see the next heroic actions of Henry Cavill's Gerald of Rivia. But it looks like we all have to wait some more time as the production of season 2 is reportedly put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

It was announced back in February that the filming of The Witcher season 2 had started in the UK, with plans for a 2021 release date. But since the entire world is affected by the ongoing COVID19, reports have surfaced that the production of The Witcher season 2 has been paused and there's no confirmation as to when it will resume.

Many fans are now speculating that if things will not cool down because of the Coronavirus, then there are chances that they may never get to see another season of Netflix's fantasy show.

As per the report by The Wrap, Netflix's The Witcher season 2 will return with eight new episodes. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the production is paused.

What to expect from The Witcher season 2?

When The Witcher will return with season 2, we are going to see the return of Henry Cavill in the titular role, Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as fan-favourite Jaskier. In addition to this, Netflix has also confirmed that Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju (the actor who played the role of Tormund in GoT) is going to star as Nivellen in The Witcher season 2.

The Witcher season 1 received unprecedented success, something which was not imagined by anyone. Fans from all over the world loved the story and the performance of every star.

While talking about season 2, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich stated the following:

"The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we're excited to see these new stories come to life."

As of now, there is no confirmation as to when The Witcher season 2 will return on Netflix and the best you can do is to rewatch season 1 as it is going to be a long wait.