The crime drama series, Money Heist is finally coming back with a new part. Netflix recently announced that season 4 of the Spanish series will hit the screen on April 4, 2020. The last season of the popular show had aired last year in July. Since then, fans had been eagerly waiting for the next part with rumours suggesting that the show would return in January.

Netflix India too shared a poster of the fourth part on their official Instagram page confirming the news that the show will air in India the same time as the rest of the world.

There were also rumours that the show wouldn't return after the show's creator Alex Pena's statement. Pena said, "It was a complicated decision, there were many reasons not to return. On the one hand, it was a short and concluded series about a robbery."

"On the other hand, the protagonists end up being millionaires, and putting them together for another robbery seemed something remotely impossible, but we realised that this was a band with different characteristics than we see in the stories of perfect robberies."

Berlin may be back

The most interesting reveal in the poster, however, is Berlin, who can be seen standing in the poster. Berlin who had died in the second part of the show has been a recurring character in the show in flashbacks. However, there is still no confirmation on whether he is dead or alive. Professor and Tokyo also make an appearance in the trailer.

The new part is expected to have 8 episodes just like the third part. Although Netflix has not revealed whether part four is the final sequence of the series, going by the Pena's statement, this could be the end of the crime show. Either way, fans cannot hold their delight over the announcement that the show airs less than a month from now.