Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is the first big movie to hit the screens in India after the theatres started opening in part of the country due to the second wave of Covid-19 lockdown. The Hindi flick is seeing the light of the day despite theatres in Maharashtra, Kerala and a few other states remaining shut.

The movie is releasing in over 1600 screens that include 225+ screens in foreign countries. It is releasing in 75 screens in the US, 50+ in the UK and over 25 screens in Canada.

Covid-19 Impact on Film Industry

The film industry has been worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. For over 18 months, big movies across the country have witnessed poor or no business due to the lockdown. With OTT platform becoming gaining acceptance and filmmakers preferring direct release of their products on the platform, exhibitors are desperately hoping that Bell Bottom will become a crowd-puller and cine-goers will start coming to theatres like before.

Looking at the early trends, Bell Bottom has won the first battle as it opened to positive reviews from the premiere show. Noted critic Taran Adarsh has hailed the Akshay starrer to heavens.

He tweeted, "First hour of #BellBottom is all about the build-up for an exciting and engaging second hour... The writing is watertight in the post-interval portions... Dialogue, at places, are clapworthy... However, a crisp first half would've enhanced the overall impact. #BellBottomReview. [sic]"

Appreciating the performances of Lara Dutta, who will be seen in the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Vaani Kapoor and Zain Khan Durrani, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#BellBottom has a wonderful ensemble cast and the ones who stand out include #LaraDutta, #AdilHussain and the antagonist #ZainKhanDurrani... #VaaniKapoor and #HumaQureshi are decent... Background score is effectual. #BellBottomReview. [sic]"

Concluding his one-word-review about Bell Bottom, he said, "#OneWordReview...

#BellBottom: GRIPPING.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

#BellBottom is an entertainer meant for the #BigScreen experience... Loaded with super performances and absorbing second half... #AkshayKumar sparkles yet again... #RanjitTiwari's direction is top notch. #BellBottomReview. [sic]"

Bell Bottom is an action thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is a movie inspired from true events and deals around airplane hijacks.

Check Out What other Cinephiles Have to Say about Bell Bottom:

Umesh Punwani: #BellBottomReview: @akshaykumar is back to his home-ground & there's no other actor who could firmly hold the intrigue along with a pinch of his trademarked humour. This could have amassed seetis, taalis & have been a sureshot BO success under normal scenario. 170 crs at LEAST.

#BellBottom: There wasn't a PERFECT movie to bring back theatres to life than this.

@akshaykumar

in a chat with us said, "We haven't missed the boat (read: box office) but have started the rusty boat" & that's true.

#BellBottomReview #BellbottomInCinemasAug19 #AkshayKumar

Shiv Om Gupta: #BellBottomReview. 'Puppi ko samjhate Hue mummy ne kaha, Beta tumhare papa peeche se aate hai aur peeche se hi kaam karke chale jaate hai' and @akshaykumar applause the dialogue. @_AdilHussain described the role of RAW in India's covet operation by this sentences.

Watched #BellBottom of Akshay Kumar. Again Akshay win the heart with dedication of work. Rating-4 Star.

A4Adi Triangular flag on post: #BellBottomReview

Story is engaging in fast pace, the character is heroic so it's a mass element, and the best part in any spy thriller is it's dialogues and #BellBottom's dialogue are excellent...

Thank you @ranjit_tiwari for this masterpiece

BELL BOTTOM STORM TOMORROW

Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFEFace with medical mask): Just Watched #BellBottom, it's OUTSTANDING.

Rating: Medium starMedium star⭐⭐

It is class with class & Mass with Mass..Songs + Thrill+ Humour + Stunning visuals and Climax is shocking. #AkshayKumar is in terrific form. #BellBottomReview

Anubhav .: #BellBottomReview:

@akshaykumar is back to his home-ground & there's no other actor who could firmly hold the intrigue along with a pinch of his trademarked humour.

BELL BOTTOM STORM TOMORROW