Becoming a parent is one of the greatest feelings in this world. While holding the baby for the first time in your arms is simply magical, the journey of nine months is one hell of a ride for a mother. A lot of thing changes during this period but one thing that surely gets affected is the body of the mother. And when you're constantly being surrounded by the camera, it becomes difficult to breathe comfortably in your own skin.

But gone are the days when Bollywood divas used to hide their bellies during pregnancy days. Strong and fierce women of Bollywood are now more outgoing and never shies away from flaunting their beautiful baby bumps. From walking the ramps to graceful photoshoots with the baby bump, Bollywood actresses have been setting the goals for all the would-be mothers.

Here's the list of Bollywood mommies who nailed the pregnancy look.

1. Anushka Sharma

Soon to be the cutest mom of Bollywood, Anusha Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy through an adorable post on social media. The lovebirds their picture together, with Band Baja Baraat actress flaunting her baby bump in a black dress. Once again Anushka has posted a beautiful picture of her baby bump on social media, where she's looking like a vision in white.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Talk about the boldest mom of Bollywood and one name that surely pops our mind is Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo. From walking the ramp with little Taimur in her belly to donning sexy dresses during the pregnancy, Bebo did it all, that too in style. Bebo set a positive trend by showing the world that one should be comfortable in their own skin.

Now, the power couple Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child and news has already taken the internet by strong. Fans are eagerly waiting for Kareena to set some new pregnancy goals.

3. Lisa Haydon

The sultry queen of Bollywood Lisa is no doubt one of the hottest actor/model of the film industry. She is known for her bold avatar and sauce style and even during her pregnancy she gave out major mommy goals by flaunting her baby bump in a two-piece bikini. Have a look:

4. Soha Ali Khan

Just like her sister-in-law Kareena, Soha also showed off her royal baby bump during parties, event, workouts, and that too with grace and elegance. Soha even shared a snap of doing yoga, with her pregnant belly, making sure that all the mommies out their get inspired and confident about their bodies.

5. Neha Dhupia

The sassy diva of Bollywood Neha is one such actress that has always made a style statement with her wardrobe collections. Be it the traditional look or the Roadies look, Neha always manages to set a style statement. Even during her pregnancy with baby girl Mehr, she continued shooting for her chat show and gave out major pregnancy goals.

6.Genelia D'Souza

Genelia might have been away from the silver screens for a while now, but she has been constantly making the headlines ever since she got married to her long time beau Ritesh Deshmukh. From adorable wedding pictures to adorable pregnancy shoot, our 'Aditi' has been nailing all the looks.

7. Lara Dutta

Miss Universe Lara Dutta not just a beauty queen of the silver screen but also one of the hottest mommies of Bollywood. Before becoming a mother of a beautiful baby girl, Lara flaunted her graceful baby bump, just the way she used to show off her bikini bod. She even released plenty of Prenatal Yoga for all the would-be mommies on her YouTube channel.