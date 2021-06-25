The pandemic has taken a toll on many industries and sectors. And the film industry is not spared by it either. While producers are seeking new ways of film releases to make at least recover the cost, single screen and multiplex owners are left in a lurch. The financial crisis has made the film industry stand at loggerheads with the distribution system. And needless to say, the loss is at both the ends.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is the upcoming big-budget and anticipated film to release in July. The makers of the film had released a statement saying their film would release in theatres, giving a breather of life to them. Considering the declining number of coronavirus cases in the country and it being a big, Akshay Kumar project; the footfall would undeniably be humongous.

However, there have been reports of the film's production team deciding to move the film to an OTT release too. As per a report in Koimoi, the makers are now planning to keep a short window for the film to be exclusively shown in theatres and would soon move forward with an OTT platform. This, clearly has not gone down well with the theatre owners, says the report. So much so, that they are even mulling over not showcasing the film at all.

PR Handout

While the makers want to release the film on OTT after 20 days gap, theatre owners want a long window of at least 28 days. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "We have been speaking to the team of Bell Bottom regarding the terms of release. While we understand that the producers are taking a risk, they need to realize that cinema halls are bleeding the most. How and why will the audience come to watch a film on the big screen, if it's premiering on OTT in 2 weeks?"

Now, what terms of release the two parties mutually come to an agreement with remains to be seen. Bell Bottom stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in power-packed roles.