Belgium take on Tunisia in a Group G match of Fifa World Cup 2018 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Saturday, June 23.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The Group D tie will start at 3 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Belgium vs Tunisia: Fifa World Cup preview

Belgium are a win away from ensuring a spot in the knockout stage of the ongoing quadrennial sporting spectacle in Russia. Roberto Martinez's side are heading into the match on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Panama earlier this week.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku buckled up after a poor first-half showing to score a double while Dries Mertens scored a stunner to complete the Panama route.

Group G leaders Belgium will certainly start as favourites, considering the firepower in their squad. The likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne will be eager to get on to the scoring sheet.

Belgium wary of Tunisia threat: Martinez

With their last match of the group stage scheduled against dangerous England, Martinez's men would want maximum points from today's match. The Spanish tactician though says his side should be wary of the Tunisians, whom he expects will go all out in their do-or-die tie.

"We respect Tunisia's threat but they're a team that needs to come out and win the game, so they'll make it very, very open. In that respect, if we look after our performance, we'll get settled into that sort of game," Martinez said on the eve of the match.

Belgium will have to make do without Manchester United centre-back Vincent Kompany, who missed the first game as well with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Tunisia, who were left heartbroken after a late Harry Kane winner in their previous tie against England, need nothing less than a win if they are to retain their chances of progressing in the tournament.

They were well-organised for the most part of their tie against England but Nabil Maaloul's men need something special to stop Belgium.

Goalkeeper Mouez Hassen's shoulder injury that has ruled out him out the tournament also comes as a concern ahead of the crunch tie.

Fifa World Cup 2018: Global TV listings and live stream