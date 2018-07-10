Belgium take on France in a clash of heavyweights in the semi-final of Fifa World Cup 2018 on Tuesday, July 10.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The first semi-final between the top-ranked sides will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match. The live stream will be on Sony Liv.

What to expect from the semi-final

Both France and Belgium have been mighty impressive at the World Cup and it is safe to say that the upcoming clash is worthy of a final.

Belgium have reached the semi-final of the quadrennial tournament for the first time since 1986. Roberto Martinez has managed to successfully make the Red Devils greater than the sum of its masses as they have performed collectively well in Russia.

The Eden Hazard-led side have showcased the resilience needed for the big stage by successfully overcoming stern tests in the knockout stages. While their win over Japan in the Round of 16 came after they were trailing 2-0 at the hour-mark, they stunned Brazil by being solid at the back and potent in the attacking third.

Martinez wants Belgium to be fearless

Martinez has not shied away from making some key changes when it comes to personnel and formations. In the absence of suspended Thomas Meunier, more changes can be expected to the line-up at St Petersburg.

The Spanish tactician considers fearlessness as the key to success in the all-important match against a power-packed French side.

"If we approach this match with fear within us, we will bring ourselves down and we'd be able to do so much less than what we can actually do. To play without fear would probably be the one thing which would help us the most," Martinez told ESPN.

On the other hand, France were criticised for not matching their expectation level in the round-robin group stages. However, Didier Deschamps' men seem to have hit peak form in the knockouts as they have already dispatched Argentina (4-3) and Uruguay (2-0) with back-to-back dominant displays.

While all eyes will be on young Kylian Mbappe who single-handedly destroyed the Argentine backline during their Round of 16 meeting, France have quite a few superstars names in their young squad, capable of delivering on the big stage.

Deschamps' move to have Olivier Giroud as the focal point of their attack has worked well while Paul Pogba and N'golo Kante have been excellent at the midfield.

Belgium's back three of Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen need to be at their best to stop the French frontline from causing damage. The trio can pick the brains of France legend Thierry Henry, who has been working as Martinez's deputy for the last two years.

With nothing much to separate the two sides on paper, a lot will boil down to who handles the pressure better. France's familiarity with the big stages gives them the edge but Belgium's "golden generation" has the firepower to go all the way in Russia.

