Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo labelled Brazil's campaign at the Fifa World Cup in Russia as "horrible" and expressed disappointment at Selecao being knocked out in the quarter-final stage despite not having played badly.

The two-time World Cup champion's comments come after Tite's men were beaten 2-1 by Belgium in a hard-fought last-eight tie in Kazan.

Brazil, who were hoping to banish the memories of the humiliating 7-1 defeat in the semi-final of the last World Cup at home, got off to the worst possible start in Friday's quarter-final as Fernandinho put Belgium ahead with an own goal after just 13 minutes into the match.

Kevin de Bruyne doubled the lead after the half-hour mark with a screamer from just outside the box and Belgium headed into the break as the happier of the two sides.

Brazil created a lot of chances in the last 45 minutes and even pulled one back through substitute Renato Augusto's brilliant header. However, they weren't able to get the equalising goal as Thibaut Courtois made some stunning saves to make sure the second-ranked side headed home.

"We were beaten in the semi-final in Brazil. Here in the quarters and without shame. But we expect a lot more from the Selecao. Always much more," Ronaldo said during an appearance on Globo, as quoted by Goal.

"It is a time to do this planning because the result is horrible despite not having played badly. The result is too bad for the national team. It's a delicate moment for the Selecao, both politically and technically."

Ronaldo backs Tite to continue working with Selecao

Ronaldo also backed under-fire Tite to keep his job despite the Belgium blow and opined that the 57-year-old should extend his responsibility to youth football in the country.

The seasoned tactician himself said after Friday's defeat that it is not appropriate to talk about his future now while expressing disappointment at the defeat.

"I think that Tite should stay. He is a sensational guy and is doing a sensational job," Ronaldo added.

"His work has to continue. In fact, his responsibility should extend to youth football. And the Brazilian league needs to adopt the changes that he is seeking."

Notably, Tite had played a key role in reviving Brazil's World Cup qualifying campaign as they were languishing at the sixth spot of the South American qualifying group before the tacticians joined them in June 2016.

Under Tite, Brazil had won nine qualifying matches on the trot and became the first-ever team (apart from hosts Russia) to qualify for the finals.

The five-time champions were considered favourites to head back home with the Jules Rimet Trophy and it was all going as per script until Friday.