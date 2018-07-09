Thierry Henry, one of the heroes of France's 1998 World Cup triumph, will be plotting the Les Blues' downfall when the former champions meet Belgium in the semi-final of the ongoing edition of the quadrennial tournament on Tuesday, July 10.

The Arsenal great has been working alongside Roberto Martinez as Belgium's assistant coach since 2016 and for the first time since France will be facing the Red Devils.

Deschamps: 'Will be weird for him as well'

Emotions will be running high for Henry despite the professional commitment with Belgium as Didier Deschamps' men are bidding to become the first French team since 2006 to reach a World Cup final.

Deschamps was his captain when Henry, as a 20-year-old, started with three goals during their 1998 World Cup campaign. The two had shared the Juventus locker room as well in the past.

The 49-year-old tactician acknowledges the awkward situation Henry will face from the moment the French national anthem begins at the St Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

"Yes, it is weird, because he is French and that he will be on the bench of the opposition. For him as well, it will feel weird," Deschamps was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Giroud eager to prove a point to Henry

Meanwhile, striker Olivier Giroud made his feelings clear when he was asked about Henry's presence in their opposition camp.

"I would be proud to show him that he picked the wrong side. It will be strange to have him against us on this game. It will be a special match for him," the Chelsea striker said.

He added: "He gives his precise and important advice to the Belgians. For sure, I would rather him being with us and giving me the advice but you can't be jealous and it is not shocking to me at all."

Henry's influence on Red Devils

Henry had been keen on not taking the limelight away from the Belgian team and the management ever since he joined the Red Devils' backroom. He hasn't entertained interview requests and over the last two years has only had one interaction with the media, according to The Guardian.

At the ongoing World Cup as well, Henry has shied away from media attention even as journalists are quizzing Belgian players about the experience of working with the Arsenal great.

Henry has been able to gel well with the Belgian stars and the rapport he shares with them was evident when Vincent Kompany lifted him following their win over Brazil in the quarter-final. Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku has acknowledged the contribution of the 40-year-old to his game.

Henry's contribution is not just limited to the technical aspects of the game but having a World Cup and European Championship winner in the locker room has helped Belgium deal better with pressure situations. A run to the semi-final for the first time since 1986 is a testament to Frenchman's calming influence on the side.

It remains to be seen if Martinez-Henry combination can help Eden Hazard's men stop the French juggernaut and help Belgium create World Cup history.