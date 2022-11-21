Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is known for her sartorial choices. The young actress never fails to amaze her fans with her DIY outfits. Be it making outfits with household items like wire, bandages or mobile phones, Uorfi's head-turning outfits always grabs headlines. Like every coin has two sides, Uorfi has a huge fan following, but there are many celebs who comment on her outfits and call them 'unethical.'

Recently, author Chetan Bhagat spoke blatantly about Uorfi Javed's fashion sense and took a jibe at Elon Musk over Twitter.

Author Chetan Bhagat recently discussed her in an interview with AajTak. In a clip posted by the news site, Chetan said, "Youngsters love Uorfi Javed's photos. Everyone knows about Uorfi's outfits. But if you go for a job interview, will they ask you what she wears? I know all of Urfi's clothes. But it's not Urfi's fault. She is building her career. Before going to bed youth looks at Urfi's photos."

Chetan Bhagat spoke about Elon Musk

In the chat show, Chetan Bhagat addressed him as "Elon Bhaiya."

He said, "Twitter is not worth spending more than 5 to 10 mins, it's very negative." He told Elon purchased Twitter just like a Delhite goes to Chandani chowk to buy a general item.

Chetan spoke about the importance of reading books, especially GEN Z who are addicted to watching Instagram reels.

Chetan said, "Instagram reels are the worst. It's very brain-simulating, the same tunes, and trend is copied by multiple people, there is no added value to it and when you come back to real life, your brain is damaged. The youth doesn't understand, that these companies are not interested in your development, they are interested in showing advertisements."

Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter

Meanwhile, last month, Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in cash. Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, has criticized Twitter's moderation.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

For the unversed, Uorfi is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4.