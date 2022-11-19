Fashionista Uorfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. The actress pulls off DIY outfits created by her, be it making an outfit from bandages to ropes or razor blades to name a few. This time, the social media sensation raised the bar high, as she replaced her bralette and covered her modesty with a smartphone. Her latest innovation has divided the internet and how.

Uorfi Javed covers her assets with mobile phones

On Friday, the actress opted for a rather creative outfit, she opted for two smartphones and turned them into a bralette form over a dark blue jacket with matching pants. Urfi captioned her video post: Fully Charged!!

Some of her fans lauded her for her new innovative outfit, while most of them once again trolled her.

A user said, "O m g urfi dii kya look hai osm."

Another one said, "Bas yahi dekhna baki tha." (Only this was left to see now).

Several celeb friends and fans commented on her post timeline.

Recently, the actress turned heads when she looked mesmerisingly beautiful in traditional pink attire. Fans were blown away by her attire. Take a look.

Work front

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4. Soon after her participation, she got into an argument with one of the contestants of the show Sakshi Dwivedi. It so happened that Sakshi made personal comments about Uorfi's dressing style, this didn't go down with the actress and she lambasted her.

Uorfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, she was then part of Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.