Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam recently graced her presence at the prestigious Elle Beauty awards. The actress turned heads in bold white at an award function in Mumbai. Although she carried the bold outfit with panache, the actress was brutally trolled for showing her cleavage.

What did Elli opt for?

Elli wore a strapless white and black layered gown with a bold, plunging neckline. The actress carried her outfit gracefully as she posed for the paparazzi, however, wasn't impressed with it.

The actress also had an oops moment, during the photo ops session. While posing for the paparazzi, the actress was seen adjusting her dress, as the outfit is strapless she was busy adjusting the dress, and while doing so she was caught on camera. This didn't go down well with netizens and they slammed her for wearing a rather bold and revealing outfit, some of them called her gown, "inappropriate clothing" while some said she is exposing "huge cleavage".

Social media users compared her to Uorfi Javed

Netizens are aware of Uorfi's bold choice of outfits; seeing Elli in a rather revealing outfit, netizens were quick to draw comparisons between the two.

A user said, "Urfi's mom is here."

While the other one mentioned, "This outfit has been designed by Urfi Javed".

"Another Urfi Javed has come into the market."

"2nd urfi javed", mentioned another.

Work front

On the work front, Elli was last seen in Goodbye'which marked Rashmika Mandanna's debut in Bollywood and also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress will now be seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff. She will also be seen in Naane Varuven opposite south superstar Dhanush.