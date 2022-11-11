Bollywood actress and social media sensation Urfi Javed aka Uorfi set Instagram on fire with yet another scintillating reel. On Friday, Uorfi shared a reel wherein she was posing topless with real hands placed on her assets.

Uorfi's captioned the video as "Helping hands. Hair @mmhatre.29 Camera @sk_.click @shwetasrii thanx for the help." The hands covering Urfi's breasts were of Shweta Gurmeet Kaur.

Uorfi was slammed for posting a topless reel of hers last week

Last week as well, Uorfi had posed topless wherein she had covered her assets with a tiny metallic stick, she had worn loose black pants. That time as well, the actress was brutally trolled.

While sharing these photos, Urfi called herself, "Shameless but pretty," and shared her two cents on trolling and body shaming.

The actress recently landed in legal trouble, when a woman slammed her for wearing bold outfits. Even Comedian Sunil Pal accused her of running the community's name. Bigg Boss OTT star has now clapped back at the accusations levied on her.

This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban: Uorfi Javed retaliates

Uorfi Javed told Instant Bollywood, "It is so ironic, that people say, I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention. I don't think, any rapist gets as many FIR as much as I get. People are bothered by what I wear, and they complain about it. This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear?