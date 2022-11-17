Elle Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The glamorous event was graced by Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Hina Khan, Elli AvrRam Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra among others. Celebrities were dressed in shades of white.

From unleashing their mermaid look to looking pretty in a white gown, to slaying in an emerald suit, celebrities were dressed in the best attires. Apart from looking stunning and gorgeous, the actors won beauty awards for the night.

Let's take a look at who wore what, and the big wins at the Elle beauty awards 2022.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly beautiful in a tulle skirt by Giambattista Valli. She tied her hair in two fishtail braids, which gave a twist to her short hair. To add a glam element to her look, she wore berries on her lids and framed them with intense kohl. Deepika was awarded as the global icon at ELLE Beauty Awards 2022. The actress greeted Kartik Aaryan on the red carpet.

Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor channelled her mermaid look. She looked stunning in a frozen-inspired mermaid gown, Janhvi wore her hair down in a casual wavy hair look. She paired the look with glossy pink lips and peachy and highlighted cheeks.

Sharvari Wagh: She Won the ELLE Fresh Face Award.

Kriti Sanon

The actress won the Elle star performer of the year award!

Elli AvrRam was the show stealer on the red carpet.

The actress turned heads with her voluminous white frock dress. Her strapless dress garnered a lot of attention.

Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aryan chose an emerald green suit, layered on a black turtle neck t-shirt for the awards night.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkumar Rao won the ELLE Man Icon award. He looked dapper in an all-white, street-style influenced outfit.

The event witnessed the presence of celebrities who secured prestigious awards in the following categories:-

Global Icon – Deepika Padukone

ELLE Man Icon – Rajkummar Ra

Superstar of the Year – Kartik Aaryan

Gen Z Beauty Star – Masaba Gupta

Mould-Breaker – Janhvi Kapoor

Impact – Shefali Shah

Star Performer of the Year – Kriti Sanon

Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year – Sobhita Dhulipala

Fresh Face – Sharvari Wagh

The awards night was also graced by other prominent industry personalities and celebrities like Nargis Fakri, Sanjana Sanghi, Hina Khan, Mithila Palkar, Amit Thakur, Namrata Purohit, Dr. Madhuri Agarwal, Arti Nayar, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Pragya Kapoor and Tanishk Bagchi.