The best from the world of sports, entertainment, fashion, culture and more showed up at GQ Awards night on Thursday in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Rakul Preet Singh among others graced the red carpet at the awards night.

Who wore what!

Celebrities were dressed at their best, in fact, it was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who stole the show last night with their stylish appearances. Both of them completed each other in a pant-suit look.

After several months, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first joint appearance at an award function, after the speculation of their separation, though the actors time and again indulged in social media PDA hinting that all is well between the two.

Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, love birds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani looked stunning as they arrived at the award function.

Kartik Aaryan who is on a roll with back-to-back films lined up looked dapper at the awards night.

Let's take a look at who won what at the awards night

Meet GQ Men of The Year 2022 winners: Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and other awardees of this year's MOTY

Actor of the Year - Ranveer Singh

Ranveer won an award for the film 83. His powerful performance in the film was pitch-perfect.

Global Fashion Personality - Deepika Padukone

Entertainer of the Year - Kartik Aaryan

Director of the Year - Ayan Mukerji

Designer of the Year - Kunal Rawal

Progressive Powerhouse - Rajkummar Rao

Creative Force - Bhumi Pednekar

Leading Man - Allu Arjun

Sportsman of the Year - Avinash Sable