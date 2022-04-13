The wait is finally over, and Thalapathy Vijay's new movie Beast has hit the theaters today. The film has created huge pre-release hype; all credit goes to the recently released trailer which impressed the audiences.

Beast also marks the union of Vijay with Nelson, one of the most ambitious directors in Kollywood. Did Beast live up to the expectations? Let us check out.

Beast: Cliched story, but a complete treat for Vijay fans

The trailer of the movie had clearly given a glimpse of the storyline of the Beast. The film is a hostage thriller. A group of terrorists hijacks a mall. Fortunately, Veeraraghavan (Vijay) was also one of the hostages. He was a RAW agent, but now, he is on voluntary retirement after he did something accidental during his career.

The movie shows how Veeraraghavan combats the terrorists and sets the trapped people free.

Beast can be considered an in and out Vijay show. The film has ample sequences to enthrall the fans of the actor, but the screenplay of the film falls flat. Director Nelson has tried to include comic sequences throughout the movie, but none of these worked.

Watch Beast to see Vijay

As we all know, Vijay is a complete package. He can act, he can dance, he can fight, and what more. When it comes to Beast, the only saving grace is Vijay's performance. Anirudh Ravichander's music also stands top.

The supporting actors had nothing much to do. However, Pooja Hegde was peppy in her role, but unfortunately, she had very less screen space.

Final Verdict

Beast is a movie that is strictly made for Vijay fans. If you want to see Vijay fighting and dancing in his full swag, this could be your perfect cup of tea.