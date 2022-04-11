The Indian entertainment industry is going to witness one of the most high-octane box-office clashes, as Vijay's Beast and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the screens this week.

Beast will hit the theaters on April 13, while KGF: Chapter 2 will grace the big screens on April 14. Both the films have succeeded in creating a huge pre-release hype, and industry experts predict record openings for these movies.

KGF: Chapter 2 — Brand Rocky

Beast is a movie that literally relies on Vijay's superstardom, and Nelson's unique way of filmmaking. The recently released trailer of the film strongly indicates that Beast has all the elements needed to satisfy fans of the South star.

However, when it comes to KGF: Chapter 2, things are different. This film literally revolves around Brand Rocky. This daredevil character has already garnered a cult status among viewers, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see Rocky on screen.

It should be also noted that the number of Rocky Bhai fans may be much ahead that fans of Yash, who portrays the role on the screen. Moreover, Prashant Neil's impeccable and non-compromising cinematic language is expected to take this movie to a whole new level.

Who will win, Yash or Vijay?

In all probability, both these films will have a dream run at the box office. Even mixed reviews could make these films a safe bet for the producers.

However, in Tamil Nadu, Beast will surely have the upper hand. In states like Kerala, both Beast and KGF: Chapter 2 will compete heavily with each other, and we will be knowing the final winner by the end of this weekend.

In Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka, Beast and KGF will have equal dominance. But in the northern region, KGF: Chapter 2 will be surely the clear winner.