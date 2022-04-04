Kannada actor Yash has become a pan-India star with the first instalment of the KGF franchise. The actor struck gold not only at the Kannada box office but also in the Hindi version and did reasonably well in Andhra apart from the US box office.

The credit for making KGF should go to Yash as it was he who saw the potential in the content and convinced the producer and director to dub the movie in other languages. His gamble paid off well and brought Yash, director Prashanth Neel and other technicians to the national limelight.

The success also made the makers make KGF 2 bigger and better. As the budget increased, the remunerations of the cast and crew have also increased.

So, how much is Yash being paid to act in KGF 2?

Well, there are reports which claim that Yash is going to get Rs 25-30 crore as the remuneration to act in KGF 2. Apart from this big paycheck, the Rocking Star is going to get a big amount from the profits that the movie is going to make.

Industry insiders are not surprised by the big amount as Yash has the star power to pull the audience to theatres. Also, the Yash-starrer is expected to get a great opening considering the massive hype it has generated from part one and the teaser/trailer of the second instalment.

If true, he is the highest-paid Kannada actor by a distance. Other A-list actors in Sandalwood are paid somewhere between Rs 5-10 crore.

KGF 2 will hit the screens worldwide on April 14. The movie has Sanjay Dutt playing the role of the antagonist while Raveena Tandon will be seen in an important role.

Srinidhi Shetty is the female lead in the multilingual flick.