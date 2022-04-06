Thalapathy Vijay attended the wedding reception of Aishwarya Kalpathi, daughter of producer Kalpathi Aghoram, on Wednesday evening. The event was graced by many dignitaries from the political circle and film industry. Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Vijay met MK Stalin at the wedding. When the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister entered the scene, Thalapathy was already on stage and had wished the couple.

On seeing MK Stalin, Vijay stood aside and humbly waited for him to come on stage. As the Tamil Nadu CM spotted the actor waiting for his arrival, he greeted him and apparently asked him a few questions before moving towards the couple to send his wishes.

The pictures and the videos clips of their unexpected meeting have now gone viral.

The CM's son and producer-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin had accompanied him and had hugged Vijay before taking a leave. It has to be noted that he had funded Vijay's Kuruvi way back in 2008.

Vijay's Beast Set for Release

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the release of Vijay's next release Beast. It is scheduled to release on April 13 to coincide with the Tamil New Year celebration.

Nelson-directed movie is an action thriller which is produced by Kalanithi Maran. The movie has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead and Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and others in the cast.

The movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Manoj Paramahamsa's cinematography and editing R Nirmal's editing.

It revolves around a spy's quest to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

On the other hand, the advance booking of tickets have started and tickets are selling like hot cakes.