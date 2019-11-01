Be it a glamorous event, traditional festivities or sporty meets; Nita Ambani knows how to slay in style! From donning beautiful lehengas for festivals, exquisite gowns for parties to pant-suits for professional meet-ups; Nita Ambani has time and again proved that when it comes to fashion, there is no one quite like her.

Slaying it in traditional wear!

Be it Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, Akash - Shloka's wedding or Isha - Anand's wedding; Nita Ambani has always made heads turn with her sartorial choices. More often than not, Mrs Ambani turns out to be the most beautifully dressed celeb at any event. Even at the weddings of her son – Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta and daughter Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal; it was Nita Ambani we were finding difficult to take our eyes off. Let's take a look at Nita Ambani's most beautiful traditional appearances.

Renowned floral architect, Tomas De Bruyne, recently spoke about Nita Ambani in an interview and said, "I liked the grace, etiquette and pureness of Mrs [Nita] Ambani. She definitely knows what she wants, which is good."

Rocking it in western wear!

In a rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Mukesh Ambani had revealed that it was Dhirubhai Ambani who made the first call to Nita's home and when he introduced himself, she found it hard to believe. Later, Dhirubhai spoke to Nita's father, the families met and both the families agreed to the holy matrimony. Nita was never smitten by the amount of wealth or property the Ambanis had. Once, Mukesh Ambani even travelled with Nita on a local bus on her demand. This was the moment that touched Nita's heart. It was Mukesh Ambani's simplicity and love for her that moved her completely and she fell in love with him too.

Not just in the business world, even in the film fraternity, celebs are in awe of Mrs Ambani. From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan; Bollywood shares a warm camaraderie with Nita Ambani. Nita Ambani is the Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation. Apart from this, Nita is also the board member of Reliance Industries and East India Hotels. She also owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians and is the Founder and Chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.