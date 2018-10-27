Bazaar (Baazaar) is the latest victim to piracy as the full movie has been leaked online by illegal torrent sites for users to watch or download it for free.

Featuring Saif Ali Khan among others, Bazaar has been illegally made available on the internet by some torrent sites just after a day of its official release. The sites have even kept the option for the users to watch the full movie online or download for free.

While some of the pirated prints are of poor quality, some of the sites claim to have HD quality print of Bazaar. This news will come as a shocker for the producers of the movie as it may adversely affect the film's box office collection in coming days.

Bazaar has had an average start at the box office, and it being leaked online may further cause sleepless nights for the makers of the movie.

Piracy has been a big issue for Bollywood as despite taking strict steps to curb the menace, piracy has been rampant. Almost every Bollywood movie gets leaked online right after the official release or even before that.

Films like Great Grand Masti and Manjhi: The Mountain Man were made available on internet days before the official release.

Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, Bazaar is a financial thriller based on the subject of the stock market. The movie highlights various emotions of greed, betrayal, love and revenge along with a plot that revolves around the money market.

Apart from Saif, the film also features debutant Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh.