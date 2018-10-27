Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar witnessed an average box office collection on its day 1. The film had very minimal hype around it, which makes the first day business somewhat expected.

Bazaar is a financial thriller revolving around the world of stock market. The film features Saif, debutant Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh among others.

Directed by debutant Gauravv K. Chawla, Bazaar received mixed reviews from the critics. Considering the not-so-successful streak of Saif's films in the recent past, there was not enough buzz around the movie.

However, being the biggest release as compared to the other films released alongside, Bazaar managed to earn some fair amount of money at the Indian box office on the opening day.

According to early estimates, Bazaar collected Rs 2 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on day 1. Exact figures are awaited.

Although none of the latest releases including Kaashi and 5 Weddings could affect the box office business of Bazaar on first day, it is last week's Badhaai Ho that still maintained strong hold at the commercial circuits.

After this dull start, Bazaar has to depend on word of mouth if it hopes to witness growth at the box office. Nonetheless, the film may expect to see some significant rise in collection over the weekend.