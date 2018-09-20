Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to be released this Friday. The movie is a social comedy, which of late has been working at the box office well.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has a considerable hype around it. Although the trailer of the film was not so impressive, it garnered over 32 million views on YouTube. The songs of the movie also created decent buzz for the film. The song video Dekhte Dekhte has already received over 72 million views.

While Shahid is appearing on the screen after the blockbuster Padmaavat, Shraddha is also in limelight from the success of Stree. Both the stars have a good fan following and are riding high on success.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu director Shree Narayan Singh is also the same filmmaker, who made Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which was also a hit. Considering all these aspects, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is likely to witness a strong start at the box office this Friday.

With a screen count of around 2,500 across India, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected to make a day 1 box office collection of around Rs 7-8 crore at the domestic market. With no other major release, apart from Manto, which is again a non-commercial film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu should register big opening numbers.

Last week's release Manmarziyaan has already faded at the box office, and so it is not likely to make much of a difference for Shahid-starrer. Stree's collection has also slowed down.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu appears to have a good mix of humour, romance and emotion. The storyline of the film is also related to common man's issues, which might connect well with the single screen audience. To sum it up, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected to make a good box office start with nothing less than Rs 7 crore in India. Word of mouth can further push its business over the weekend.