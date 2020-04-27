With Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' release being pushed next year amid coronavirus pandemic, the actor is having a tough time during the quarantine.

The actor who got in his best shape for the character is now reportedly struggling to maintain his physique due to isolation, a source close to the Pattinson revealed to a leading publication

"Rob is so ready to get back on The Batman set because he has gotten in the best shape of his life for it, but it has been difficult" due to quarantine the source was quoted. The toughest thing is that there's no timeline, no one knows when they can start shooting for the project again, the source said.

Quarantining with girlfriend Suki

Meanwhile, the former Twilight actor is reportedly in London with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse and is having a good time.

'The Batman' will now release on October 1, 2021, after the in March the production was halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first look

Fans received the first view of Robert Pattinson as "The Batman" when the actor's camera check was shared by director Matt Reeves. Pattinson, in his Batman costume, appeared all set to defend Gotham's streets.

The upcoming film will feature Pattinson as a billionaire socialite and heir to Wayne Enterprises, who is dedicated to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a highly-skilled, vigilante superhero.