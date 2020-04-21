Fans of 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson will have to wait longer as the film's release date has been pushed further. Reportedly, Matt Reeves-directed project which was initially delayed to June 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic, now gets the new date of October 1 next year.

The reason for further delaying the project is due to the halting of production in March as coronavirus affected the film making. Meanwhile, till October 1, 2021, the production team will hope that the pending work would be completed and the film will be ready for release on the given date.

'The Flash' and 'Shazam 2' delayed further

Not only for 'The Batman' but Warner Bros has announced new release dates for 'The Flash' and 'Shazam 2', as per reports.

Accordingly, 'The Flash' has been given release date of June 2, 2022, and the new release date of 'Shazam 2' is April 1, 2022.

As fans initially expected, the forthcoming Batman movie will not follow the direction of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy.

The upcoming film will feature Pattinson as a billionaire socialite and heir to Wayne Enterprises, who is dedicated to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a highly-skilled, vigilante superhero.

According to reports, Robert Pattinson is making equivalent to $5 million for his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming The Batman movie.