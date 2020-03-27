The novel coronavirus has gripped the entire globe with lakhs of people infected and more than 20,000 dead. As the pandemic extends its claws, several films and TV shows have been stalled with their production activities getting affected.

Now, renowned director Matt Reeves has confirmed that the production of his upcoming film, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, has been paused for an indefinite time. The project initially came to a halt on March 14 after completing nearly seven weeks of filming in London.

The Batman production paused

In fact, some time back, production house Warner Bros stated that The Batman team is taking a "two-week hiatus" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now as per Daily Mail, Matt has pointed out that the production has finally been stopped with no specific time frame for now.

"Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume," he tweeted, adding the cast and crew were all "safe for the moment."

For the unversed, The Batman was slated to be released in movie theaters on June 25, 2021. However, due to COVID-19 which has created a crisis in the Hollywood film industry, the film was put on hold. Even the filming had been relocated from London to Liverpool. That time, Warner Bros had given a statement about the two-week hiatus saying, "The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Meanwhile, the first look of Robert as Batman was unveiled some time back. Matt also revealed the official Batsuit to be worn by the titular hero. The latest footage showed Robert stepping into a dark frame saturated in red light with the caped crusader slowly comes into focus. As Robert replaces Ben Affleck in the film, it also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.