We have our first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman. Reportedly, The Batman director Matt Reeves shared a behind-the-scenes camera test for the film, featuring the first look at Robert Pattinson in costume.

The footage is only a few seconds long, in a backdrop of brooding red. We get our first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. In the footage, Pattinson approaches the camera and flexes his chest, showing off his Bat insignia. The move is reminiscent of Batman's flex in the Arkham Knight game. The third installment of Rocksteady's popular Batman videogames.

The test footage also includes a snippet of composer Michael Giacchino's ominous, piano-driven score. It's dark and brooding — perfect for everyone's favorite dark and brooding hero.

Robert Pattinson will be essaying the role of billionaire Bruce Wayne turned vigilante Batman. The star-studded cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and John Turturro as mobster Carmine Falcone.

Jeffrey Wright also stars as Gotham's Commissioner Gordon, with Andy Serkis as Batman's butler, Alfred Pennyworth. The Batman hits theaters June 25, 2021.

The cowl leaves a bit to be desired as it is reminiscent of Owlman's cowl from Watchmen, or we're just being nitpicky. Chances are slim that this is the final version of the suit.

Ben Affleck played the role of the Dark Knight in Zack Snyder's version of the character. Batman and his rogues gallery, especially The Joker are some of the most iconic characters in comics and fiction. Joaquin Phoenix just won an Academy Award for his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime in The Joker. You can check out the video here: