Robert Pattinson seems to be really dedicated in making his turn as Batman a success. Apparently, the "Twilight" actor is willing to do "art-house porn" if his version of Batman isn't a success.

The topic came up during an interview with the Guardian, in which the actor mentioned already being annoyed with all the questions being asked about The Batman, which is set to premiere in 2021. "I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, 'Argh! You idiot!' Like, dude, I haven't even started yet!" he said.

Robert Pattinson will take on the role of Batman in Matt Reeves' take on the iconic DC character. Warner Bros. and DC just celebrated the phenomenal success of "Joker", which crossed a billion dollars at the box office. And as everyone knows, the Joker is Batman's arch-nemesis, surely Pattinson wants to recreate the success enjoyed by Joaquin Phoenix and it looks like he will go to any lengths for it.

Pattinson went on to clarify that despite any outside pressure to perform well in the role, "there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don't need to worry about anyone else."

Then, he makes his career ultimatum. What will happen if we're not hot for his version of Batman? "Porn," he joked. "But art-house porn."

Well, we have to say that there might be quite a few fans who would want Pattinson to do porn, so it might very well turn into an incentive for them to see The Batman bomb. We certainly hope that doesn't happen though.