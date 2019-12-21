Zoë Kravitz sure seems to be enjoying Donald Trump's impeachment. Reportedly, Zoe Kravitz spared a side of shade as she went after Donald Trump by posting a nude photo of herself biting seductively into a peach.

'Eat that, 45' she captioned the post, in reference to the impeachment of the 45th U.S. president.

The post sure seems to make her feelings about Donald Trump pretty clear, if there was any doubt about where her allegiances lie. The actress could be seen posing seductively in the shot, while biting into a peach. She was topless but she covered her torso with her arms.

Reportedly, the 31-year-old beauty has been busy this year filming the upcoming Hulu series High Fidelity, an adaptation of the the Nick Hornby novel of the same name, which stars Kravitz in the lead role. The daughter of rockstar Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet was recently cast as Catwoman in Robert Pattinson's Batman movie.

Zoë Kravitz has had some experience dabbling in the superhero world. She played a mutant in X-Men: First Class opposite Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.

Kravitz has been making some strides in her acting career and she seems to be carving her own niche in Hollywood. Speaking to Vogue, Zoe said: "When I got into acting school, I never knew if it was because of my audition or my last name," she says. "But I'm slowly learning that no director will hire me because of my surname. The first 10 years of my career have been about proving myself. I now finally feel like I'm in a place where I'm able to say, 'I deserve this,' and, "I worked really hard.' I'm getting better."

We have to say, Zoë Kravitz 's career seems to be heating up and it looks like it won't be cooling down soon. You go girl. You can check out the pic here: