Hollywood has seen many reel life couples end up as real life sweethearts. But one of the most loved couples of all times still remains Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. After dating for five years, the couple bid adieu among a lot of media attention. Here's what happened between them.

Robert and Kristen started dating when they met on the sets of their film Twilight. Over the course of the series, their relationship grew deeper. Rumours suggest that Robert was in fact dating his co-star Nikki Reed (now married to Ian Somerhalder), but soon ended things after meeting Kristen.

'I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment'

Although the couple never admitted that they were dating, all seemed to be good in the hood with Rob and Kristen until her pictures making out with director Rupert Sanders were all over the internet in 2012.

This was the first time when Kristen publically accepted her relationship with Rob in a statement that read, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Robert was left devastated by the deceit and public humiliation. Nevertheless, he took her back into his life, only to break up again in 2013. Many Hollywood insiders at the time had reported that Robert could not get past Kristen's infidelity.

It's been many years since and although the two have never been spotted together by the paparazzi, they seem to be on good terms now. The two were also seen catching up over a cigarette at Lily-Rose Depp's birthday party in 2018.

Kristen is still openly supportive of Robert's career. In fact, on hearing that he was going to be the next Batman, she said, "Oh man, I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part."