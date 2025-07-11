Fatima Sana Shaikh became a target of massive trolling as she posed for the photo ops at a recent event. The 'Dangal' actress flaunted her legs by lifting up her dress, something that didn't go down well with many on social media. It was at the after-party of The Dirty Magazine's 'Dirty Night' where celebs turned up looking their boldest best.

From Ishaan Khatter, Ali Fazal to Pratibha Ranta, Urfi Javed and Konkona Sen Sharma; many celebs arrived for the party looking their flirtatious best. But it was Fatima's bold move and style that didn't settle well with many.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is winning rave reviews for her performance in Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino.' As she is all set to wow the audience with her role in 'Aap Jaisa Koi,' she got trolled for her pose and wet hair look at an event.

Social media reactions

"This is how I look while making chapatti," wrote a user.

"Anything in the name of fashion," another user commented.

"What was the need to do this?" a social media user wrote.

"Sister what are you trying to be?" another social media user commented.

"Took bath but forgot to wipe," read a comment.

"Forgot to dry herself," another comment read.

"It seems she has worked hard in the kitchen," a person wrote.

"Straight out of bathroom look?" another person asked.

"What was the need to pick up the dress," was also one of the comments.

"I think she came out of washroom directly," asked a social media user.

"What was the need to pull up the dress for photo," another social media user asked.

"Is it necessary to show" and "She needs oily skin treatment" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds.

Fatima on working with R Madhavan

"I'm very excited for 'Aap Jaisa Koi'. It's a very sweet film. Vivek Soni is an incredible director—I think, out of the newer lot of directors, he is very talented. He's got a strong visual voice, and the moment you see his films, you instantly know it's a Vivek Soni film, and that is very special," she told Zoom.

"Also, I love Maddy—he is incredible. He's been the country's crush for years now, and his smile is still the most beautiful smile of any actor, I believe. I really enjoyed working with him," she further said.