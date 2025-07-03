Aamir Khan is basking in the glory of his recently released Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir breathed a sigh of relief as SZP received a lot of love from the audience. What makes this film even more special is that his past two films – Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan—had failed at the box office. Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh were the actresses in Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir on romantic plot with Fatima

Now, in a recent interview, Aamir has revealed that there was a romantic angle between him and Fatima. But it was later removed. He revealed that the director was hesitant in getting them in a romantic role because Fatima had played the superstar's daughter in 'Dangal.'

"We won't have a romantic track between you and her because she was your daughter in Dangal, how can she play your girlfriend here? Audience will reject this," he recalled the film's director saying. However, Khan disagreed with the reasoning strongly back then, but to no avail. He added that the audience would understand as he is not her father or boyfriend in real life.

Not her boyfriend, not her father

"I don't believe in all of this. Main asal mein thode uska baap hun, aur na asal mein main uska boyfriend hun. Hum log film bana rahe hain bhai," he said. (I am not her father, neither her boyfriend in real life. We are making a film)

"Audience is not this stupid that they will think that he is the actual father. We are underestimating our audience if we say that," he further told Lallantop in an interview. The superstar added even Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman had played son-mother and couple in different films and the audience accepted that. However, the final call was taken by the director, who didn't agree to this reasoning.