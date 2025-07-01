Back in the 90s, Bollywood was looming under the threat of underworld. While many celebs gave in to their demands, many rebelled. Some were pardoned by the underworld for refusing to meet their demands, and some were penalised. Aamir Khan, who was a massive star back in those days, was also invited to a part by the people of the underworld.

Aamir Khan, in a recent interaction revealed that he had been invited to a part by underworld people, which he turned down. The 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor mentioned that at first few meetings the people who came were polite and requested him to be there for the party; but later when the continued to turn it down, their tone changed.

Flat out refused

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor told Lallantop, "They tried very hard, saying they'd pay me whatever I wanted, or help me with any work I needed done. I said I still wouldn't come. Then they changed their tone and said, 'Now you have to come because it has been announced there and it's become a matter of prestige.' That was the last meeting we had."

Stood his ground

"I told them, 'You've been meeting me for over a month now and I've told you from the start that I won't come. I still won't come. Lekin aap bahut takatwar log hain, aap jis din chahe aa sakte hain, chahe mujhe peetiye ya sar pe maariye, haath pair bandh ke kahin bhi le jaaiye (You people are quite powerful, you can beat me, tie me up and take me)," he added.

Aamir also said that his parents were quite worried with the whole situation but he was adamant. Khan revealed that he told his parents that he wouldn't change his style of living for anyone, no matter the outcome.