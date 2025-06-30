The three main Khans of Bollywood, Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh, continue to be a the top of their game, ranking charts and being the heartthrobs that they have been since the 90s. Over the years, there have been multiple rumours about these three actors not being close to one another and having major disruptions and fights in their friendships, but the superstars have always made sure to bounce back from it. Currently, these three, who can very well be considered as the biggest names of Bollywood, share a lovely bond with one another. Recently, Aamir spoke about the ever-evolving friendship between the three of them.

Aamir, who is back on the silver screen after a small hiatus, is giving multiple interviews at the moment for his film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. In a conversation with Lallantop spoke candidly about his friendship with the two other Khans of Bollywood.

Fondly remembering their early days of friendship, the actor said, "I hadn't known Shah Rukh so much that time, we would keep meeting often, we even hung out together back then at either of our places." He added, "I had written a vlog from a farmhouse in Panchgani, stating that Shah Rukh was licking his feet." He then specified that it was not the actor Shah Rukh but in fact the farmhouse dog who has the same name.

He spoke about how SRK always pulls his leg and makes fun of him for not attending any award shows or functions. Aamir said, "SRK often keeps making jokes on me, every year there are award functions and I don't go to them, but they keep making fun of me."

Aamir also mentioned how there was one point in time when SRK had made remarks on the way Aamir was going about promotions and had called them rather extensive and had pointed out about how it came off as "chichorapan."

Talking about it Aamir said, "SRK is a sensible man... if he finds that chichora what can I say, that's his opinion... For me, it was an important experience as a human being... Shah Rukh might know better about it because he does a lot of it in his life; he is an expert at all this."

He reflected on how their friendship has grown over the years and mentioned, "We often make plans to catch up, and we never stop at one drink... it's usually till morning, 7 am, not just with Salman but with Shah Rukh too. This has happened eight to 10 times till now."

Aamir did not forget to reveal that Salman was there for him, especially when he was in a dark phase in life. He remarked that on a particular night, when Salman stood by him and gave him an ear, was when they started to form a bond and their friendship only grew from there on.

He said, "After my separation from Reena (Dutta), I was emotionally broken. I would drink a lot and shut myself off from people. One evening, Salman just dropped by for dinner. I don't even remember how it happened, but we ended up talking for hours. That night marked the beginning of our real friendship."

In terms of work, Aamir is busy with the promotions of Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that also stars Genelia D'Souza.