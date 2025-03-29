Genelia D'Souza was once a household name, from the Telegu and Tamil film industry to Bollywood- she reigned it all. However, the actress decided to take a step back from the movie business after she got married and had kids. Genelia made her big comeback with 'Ved' which was also her Marathi debut alongside her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The film went on to do wonders at the box office and became the second-highest-grossing film in the Marathi film industry after 'Sairat'. The actress recently spoke about her comeback and mentioned the suggestions that came her way.

Genelia was recently a part of a panel discussion on women's empowerment at the Elle Impact. At the event, she discussed how a lot of people were discouraging her decision to come back after 10 long years. She mentioned that many tried to convince her that the film would not do well since she had been away from the business for quite a while.

Talking about how she does not give a lot of importance to success or failure, she mentioned, "It's a part of our life. I feel we hype our success too much and stress a bit too much on failure, whereas the impact and intent of your daily life are what truly matter. Being an actor who has worked in six languages, and someone who took a break because I was having babies, I remember people telling me, 'Oh, you want to come back to films after 10 years? It won't work,' but my comeback film became a cult hit. We shouldn't listen to people."

Genelia did not sit idle for the 10 years that she chose to not work in films, she had decided to not only focus on her young kids but also focus on herself. Not just that, this was also the time when she and her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh thought of Imagine Meats, which promotes plant-based meat and propagates the idea of conscious and healthy eating.

She said, "During those ten years, I was focusing on myself and my kids, and I remember Riteish telling me that we have to make our kids capable. As someone who was used to easy protein and a non-vegetarian diet, I struggled with it. That's where Imagine was born. It is for every flexitarian—someone who consumes meat five days a week but opts for sustainable options twice a week. Even when it comes to vegetarian foods, we have very few options for protein intake. This led Riteish and me to create a sustainable option."

In terms of work, Genelia will next be seen in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is supposed to be a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par' and is based on the Spanish movie 'Champions.'