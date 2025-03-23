Aamir Khan has always been extremely honest about his experiences in life. The actor has never shied away from opening up about even the darker phases of life. Every time he has been asked about his relationships, he has blatantly spoken the truth. Recently, the actor spoke about his first marriage.

Aamir had gotten married to Reena Dutta when he was in the early stages of his career. However, the two ended up parting ways in 2002 and very recently Aamir opened up about what he went through after splitting from his first wife.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actor spoke about how he dealt with things after his marriage of 16 years did not work out. He was extremely honest throughout the interview and admitted that he went into a phase where he was not able to work or even listen to scripts for that matter.

Aamir said, "When Reena and I broke up the first time, I was in mourning for almost two to three years. I wasn't working or listening to scripts. I was alone at home, and for almost 1.5 years, I drank a lot. You will be shocked to know that I was a teetotaler."

He further added, "After the split-up, I didn't know what to do. I couldn't sleep at night, and I started drinking. From someone who didn't drink at all, I went to being someone who drank an entire bottle in a day. Main Devdas tha! (I was like Devdas), exactly Devdas. Someone who is trying to destroy themselves. I did that for 1.5 years. That was mourning. I was in a deep depression."

Aamir then very articulately spoke about how one should be dealing with losses. He mentioned that one has to remind themselves that what was once there, is no longer there and simply move on in life.

He said, "You have to face your losses and accept how important it was for you. Accept that what was once yours is not there now. Also, accept how good it was for you when it was there and how much you will miss it when it isn't there anymore."

While Aamir and Reena got divorced in 2002, he met his second wife Kiran Rao in 2005 and married her that very year. Aamir and Kiran ended their marriage in 2021 but still share a good bond. Very recently, Aamir introduced the media to his current girlfriend Gauri Spratt.