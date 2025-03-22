Aamir Khan is called an absolute perfectionist. Several critics often believe that the actor does not have it in him to make mistakes when it comes to acting. Over the years, the actor has proved himself over time and again and has established himself as an actor par excellence. In fact, many believe that Aamir gave one of his best performances in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. The 2016 film is considered one of Bollywood's all-time blockbuster hits. Aamir was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike for his performance and many certainly do believe that he was absolute perfection in the role.

The actor recently joined popular filmmaker Mansoor Khan for the premiere of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' at the Red Lorry Film Festival that is taking place in Mumbai. Aamir at the premiere was taking on questions and answering them with the utmost finesse, being suave like he always is. He was then asked by a fan about the performance he considers to be the best in his career to date.

Answering the question, Aamir said, "I think Dangal. There is only one shot that I did wrong in Dangal. Mr. Bachchan, he is so sharp, he caught that shot only."

Yes, while the world thought that Aamir in the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat was incredibly amazing and iconic, it was only Big B who noticed a mistake that Aamir had made. Amitabh Bachchan had pointed out to Aamir the fact that he was out of character in one particular scene.

Talking about the same, Aamir mentioned that he had asked Amitabh Bachchan about what he thought of the film to which he had replied, "Ek shot mein aap character se bahaar aa gaye (You were out of character in one shot).' I asked kaun sa shot? Now I will tell which shot. During the wrestling there is one shot where I stand up and say 'Yes!' But he can never say yes! The character will never say yes in his life! He would have said 'Waah' or something like 'Sabash'. Yes feels very English, this Mumbai thing. That remained in the edit, and I realized it later."

Aamir who turned 60 last week was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' back in 2022. He will next be seen in 'Sitare Zameen Par' which is supposed to be a sequel to his directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par'. Apart from work, Aamir is also making headlines for his personal life choices, he recently opened up to the media about his current relationship with Gauri Spratt.