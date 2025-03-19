Aamir Khan was spotted with girlfriend Gauri Spratt for the first time after making relationship official. Mr Perfectionist pleasantly surprised the nation with the news of him being in a relationship. The actor, who was married twice in the past, revealed that he had been secretly dating Gauri for the last 18 months.

Now, Aamir was spotted with his girlfriend as he made his way out of Excel Entertainment office. Aamir posed for the paps as he exited the building and waited for his ladylove to arrive. As Gauri Spratt came out of the building, he lovingly escorted her towards the car. It was on his 60th birthday that Aamir introduced his ladylove to the world.

Social media reacts

Aamir about Gauri

"My girlfriend is prettier than Katrina Kaif. I feel like home when I am with her," Aamir Khan had said to the media talking about Gauri Spratt. He had also revealed that she is a mother to a 6 year old child. Though he didn't speak about marriage, but added that they are committed. "I don't know about marriage at this age, but we are deeply committed to each other," he told.