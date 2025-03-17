Bollywood actor Aamir Khan introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media on the eve of his 60th birthday (March 13). The actor celebrated his milestone and wholeheartedly answered questions from the press. During the interaction, Aamir was asked about Salman Khan's love life and the possibility of Bhaijaan finding a soulmate.

A journalist playfully remarked, "SRK has a Gauri, and now you have one too. Ab Salman ko bhi..." before trailing off mid-sentence. Aamir completed the thought with a smile, saying, "Salman ko bhi Gauri dhoondh leni chahiye?" ("Should Salman also find a Gauri?").

When the journalist confirmed that this was exactly what he meant, Aamir responded in jest, "Salman kya dhoondhega ab?" ("What will Salman find now?").

The actor was further asked whether Salman Khan takes dating advice from him or Shah Rukh Khan. In response, Aamir clarified that Salman doesn't need any tips, stating, "Salman will do what is good for him."

For the unversed, Gauri is also the name of Shah Rukh Khan's wife, leaving only the third Khan—Salman Khan—without a Gauri in his life.

About Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan revealed that he and Gauri had been friends for over 25 years but had lost touch for two years. After reconnecting, they decided to explore a romantic relationship.

Speaking about his bond with Gauri, Aamir shared, "I was looking for someone with whom I can be calm, who gives me peace. And there she was." He acknowledged the challenges of dating someone in the limelight and mentioned that he had tried to prepare her for the media frenzy. "I have tried to tell her what it will be like—the media madness—and prepare her somewhat for it. She isn't used to it. But we're hoping you all will be kind," he said.

Aamir also spoke about their personal lives, mentioning that while he is a father of three from his previous marriages, Gauri has a six-year-old son. Of mixed Tamilian and Irish descent, Gauri hails from Bengaluru and currently works at Aamir Khan Productions.

During the media interaction, Gauri shared what she sought in a partner: "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring." When it was Aamir's turn, he reiterated, "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was. She grew up in Bangalore and was exposed to different kinds of films and arts, so she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work either."

On March 12, Aamir Khan invited Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to his Mumbai residence to meet Gauri Spratt.