Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the biggest names in Bollywood; they have been ruling the film industry for years now. The three Khans of Bollywood are often synonimised with success, power and fame. However, true Bollywood fans have always wanted to see them come together for a film. Over the years, there have been rifts among these three superstars, and when all of that kept happening, fans had given up on the idea of ever working together. However, now it all seems great between the actors, and they are often spotted at events together, following which fans have yet again started to root for them to come together for a film.

At a recent press meet to celebrate Aamir's upcoming 60th birthday, the actor chose to give an answer to the same question. Aamir will be turning 60 on March 14, ahead of which he had organised a meet and greet. It was there that the 'Dangal' actor gave a very justified answer to the much anticipated question.

Reporters from several publications were present at the event, and Aamir mentioned to them, "Salman, Shah Rukh and I would love to work together... We are waiting for the right script to come. I think the audience also wants to see us together and we have discussed about it as well... If any good story comes, we will definitely do it." After the statement went viral, fans are looking forward to their collaboration even more.

Salman and Aamir have collaborated for 'Andaz Apna Apna, ' which is often termed a cult classic. The 1994 film, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, not only starred the two Khans together but also starred Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Even though the film did not do well at the box office, in today's day and age, it is an absolute Bollywood classic that film lovers often turn to.



At the same event, Aamir also spoke about whether 'Andaz Apna Apna' is going to have a sequel or not or if the film will be remade. He said, "We all want that 'Andaz Apna Apna 2' should be remade... We have told Raj ji that we want to work on it and I think the audience also wants to watch the film. We are waiting for him. He is working on the script right now."

While Salman and Aamir have worked together, Shah Rukh and Aamir have never shared screen space together.