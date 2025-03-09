Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Andaz Apna Apna' continues to be one of the most iconic films to have been made in Bollywood. B-Town fans, even to this day, can go on to narrate scene by scene of the film and also narrate dialogues from the film. The film starred the biggest names of Bollywood: Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. However, the massive starcast in no way guaranteed success. Initially, when the film was released in theaters, it did not gain a lot of traction and was termed a box-office flop.

Aamir Khan, speaking at the India Today conclave, discussed the trouble they faced during the film's production. He mentioned that the leading ladies, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, had problems with each other.

The actor said, "It was a lovely time that we had; it was also a tough time because I was the only actor who used to come on time. Nobody would come on time. Back then, Raveena and Karisma also had some issues going on, they didn't get along. So when Raveena came, Karisma would go and vice versa, so I used to think how the film would ever get completed since we just couldn't shoot together. The film was ultimately made with great difficulty."

Aamir also highlighted the fact that even though he and Salman were at the peak of their careers and were really big names, the film failed to deliver at the box office. He had anticipated that the film would do well, but when it did not, he was utterly disappointed.

He mentioned, "I always believed in that film. I used to find it whacky and mad. Interestingly, when the film was released, even though it had Salman and me who were at their peak at that time, the film didn't do well at all in the cinemas. Bilkul nahi chali thi, it didn't run for even more than a week, and I was flummoxed. I thought it was great, but it was a disaster. Later, I realised that everyone saw the film at their homes; every generation saw it and wanted to show it to the next generation."

On the work front, Aamir has been away from the silver screen for a while now. He is currently busy with two films, 'Lahore 1947' and 'Sitare Zameen Par.'