Aamir Khan has always been open about addressing human emotions and how they can sometimes take the front seat and become a key force in life. The actor has always been candid and vocal about mental health—he does not even shy away from talking about his own. Many times, he has spoken about how his films' tanking at the box office took a toll on him and how that sinking feeling lasted for a while. In a recent conversation too, he addressed similar issues and opened up about how he felt when one of his very important projects did not do well.

The actor, at the ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025 event, spoke about how he felt when 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a film that could be termed as Aamir's passion project, did not work at the box office. He openly called himself "an emotional man" and talked about how his films not getting good box office numbers does affect him.

He said, "When my films don't work, I feel sad. Filmmaking is tough, and sometimes things don't go as planned. In Laal Singh Chaddha, my performance was a bit too high, and it didn't work as well as Tom Hanks' version."

He further went on to add, "When my films fail, I go into a sort of depression for two to three weeks. Then, I sit with my team, analyze what went wrong, and learn from it. I really value my failures because they push me to do better."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released in theaters in August of 2022 and was unable to gain good box office numbers or even appreciation from the audience. The film roughly went on to make somewhere close to Rs 60 crore, and a year later, Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, also revealed that the failure of the film had not only affected Aamir but had truly affected their entire family. She had specifically mentioned that when the film was released, India was just coming out of COVID-19, and perhaps it was not the right film to release post-pandemic.

The actor at the event spoke about his dream project. Aamir has been wanting to make a film adaptation of the epic Indian saga 'Mahabharata' and he clearly stated that he will now think about this particular "dream" of his. So far he is set on the idea of producing it, but will he have a role to play? Nobody, including Aamir himself, is sure about it.

He said, "It is my dream to make 'Mahabharat', so maybe now I'll be able to think of that dream. Let's see if I'll have a role in it to play," he said, further adding, "What excites me is children's content, I believe in India we make lesser children-related content, usually we import that from abroad, dub it here and release it. I want to make stories about children."

He further added, "As an actor, I do one film at a time, and I'm happy with it. I'm trying to do more films as a producer. Next month I'll turn 60, and for the next 10 to 15 years I want to do more work and give opportunities to newer talent."

Aamir has always been very focused on giving a chance to new faces, and in the same conversation he also mentioned how for Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' newer faces were given a chance to be in the limelight. The film featured Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava.