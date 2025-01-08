'Oscar Picks Anti-India Films': Kangana Ranaut questions Academy selection process post Laapataa Ladies' snub

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never minces her words and is highly opinionated. She often shares two cents about current affairs and always has her own point of view about the latest news and happenings.

Currently, Kangana is busy promoting her upcoming film Emergency. Recently, she criticized The Academy after Laapataa Ladies failed to make it to the final list of the Oscars.

In an interview with Times Now, Kangana stated: "Usually, the agenda they push for India is very different. Jo Oscar pick karta hai is anti-India."

She elaborated further, saying, "Usually, the agenda they push for India is very different. Jo Oscar pick karta hai is anti-India. Abhi bhi jo film praise garner kar rahi hai (even now, the film that is garnering praise), I was very excited about it. I heard the director say, that in India, you don't have the freedom to love the way you want to love because of religious intolerance. I haven't even seen the film. For the Oscars, it has to be a film that makes the country look bad. Slumdog Millionaire, etc. It always has to be a film that makes the country look like a s**thole."

She further added, "Emergency is not that film. The West is ready to see how India stands today. I have never cared about these awards. I don't care about Indian awards or Western awards. It is a film that's brilliantly made, and it is as good as any international film. But at the same time, I know how geopolitics works. We, as nationalist people, don't have much hope with these award functions."

Kangana's statement comes weeks after Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies did not cut the Best International Film category at the Oscars 2025. The film was India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Emergency is based on the 21-month-long Emergency imposed in India from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 17 after multiple delays. It is directed by Kangana Ranaut herself.