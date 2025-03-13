After Ambani's pre-wedding festivities last year, the three Khans reunited under one roof at Aamir Khan's house on Tuesday night.

Several videos of Aamir, Salman, and Shah Rukh Khan's meeting have gone viral.

Salman Khan arrived with heavy security and a convoy of cars, with bodyguards seated inside. The visuals show him entering Aamir's residence.

Meanwhile, SRK managed to dodge the media and avoid the paparazzi.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to celebrate Aamir Khan's 60th birthday as well as iftaari

Now, the question arises: Did the three Khans gather to celebrate Aamir Khan's 60th birthday in advance on Wednesday, or was it an Iftar celebration?

A viral video shows Aamir Khan seeing off Salman Khan at his residence. However, Shah Rukh Khan successfully avoided the cameras and any public sightings. In one clip, Aamir is seen gesturing to SRK to hide his face.

Take a look at the videos

One clip shows Salman exiting Aamir's residence, with both actors sharing a warm hug at the entrance. Another video captures Aamir stepping out with a group of security personnel while SRK, dressed in a black hoodie, discreetly exits without being photographed by the paparazzi.

After their meet-and-greet on Tuesday, netizens eagerly awaited for the trio to announce a film together.

When was the last time the three Khans were spotted together?

For those unaware, Salman, Aamir, and SRK last shared the stage at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event last year. They were seen performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu from RRR, as well as Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the iconic towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi), and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in King, while Aamir is busy shooting his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Salman's next titled Sikandar will release in Eid this year.